Agency Christmas cards 2019: the top five

Adland has voted and the votes have been counted. Here are the winners of the Campaign Christmas card bonanza.

Orianna Rosa Royle
As well as enjoying placing themselves in a bespoke ad, it looks as though Campaign readers admired agencies' sustainable efforts this Christmas. 

While it would be naïve to think that snuffing out competitors' efforts doesn’t play a part in the voting process (you naughty elves), these are the five most-voted for Christmas cards.

5 MullenLowe London

Anyone can make a bespoke Christmas spot with the popular Christmas Ad Generator, sadly confirming the reality that the marketing function is no longer needed… clear your desk out, Karen.

4 Truant

The Buddhist principle of karma worked out well for Truant: good deeds result in good luck. The fourth-most-popular agency Christmas card is, in fact, a wrapping paper – and the items designed on it will be donated to Truant's local food bank. 

3 Wunderman Thompson

The opposite of Nike’s motivating "Just do it" tagline, Wunderman Thompson appealed to adland’s lazy bunch who just want to do "NO.THING" this Christmas. A tip for agency elves planning next year's festive card: do nothing and you may place third.

2 DRP Group

DRP was the only agency to enter the competition with a competition, landing them in second place. It seems Campaign readers do fancy themselves as reindeer racers.

1 Hedgehog 

Attracting a third of all votes cast, Hedgehog’s imagined art heist – which got readers involved in the manhunt – is Campaign’s Christmas card bonanza winner.

According to its very own publication, The Daily Quill, the stolen world-famous painting by Edward Hopper at the heart of the tale has now been found. Phew!

