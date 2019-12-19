Agency Christmas cards 2019: the top five

As well as enjoying placing themselves in a bespoke ad, it looks as though Campaign readers admired agencies' sustainable efforts this Christmas.

While it would be naïve to think that snuffing out competitors' efforts doesn’t play a part in the voting process (you naughty elves), these are the five most-voted for Christmas cards.

5 MullenLowe London

Anyone can make a bespoke Christmas spot with the popular Christmas Ad Generator, sadly confirming the reality that the marketing function is no longer needed… clear your desk out, Karen.

4 Truant

The Buddhist principle of karma worked out well for Truant: good deeds result in good luck. The fourth-most-popular agency Christmas card is, in fact, a wrapping paper – and the items designed on it will be donated to Truant's local food bank.

3 Wunderman Thompson

The opposite of Nike’s motivating "Just do it" tagline, Wunderman Thompson appealed to adland’s lazy bunch who just want to do "NO.THING" this Christmas. A tip for agency elves planning next year's festive card: do nothing and you may place third.

2 DRP Group

DRP was the only agency to enter the competition with a competition, landing them in second place. It seems Campaign readers do fancy themselves as reindeer racers.

1 Hedgehog

Attracting a third of all votes cast, Hedgehog’s imagined art heist – which got readers involved in the manhunt – is Campaign’s Christmas card bonanza winner.

According to its very own publication, The Daily Quill, the stolen world-famous painting by Edward Hopper at the heart of the tale has now been found. Phew!