Agency Christmas cards: the top five

5 DS.Emotion

DS.Emotion's initiative, raising money for Leeds-based homeless charity St George’s Crypt, picked up 5% of the vote.

4 Zak

Zak's survival kit for the millennial forced to part ways with their phone on Christmas Day won 7% of your votes.

3 Free the Birds

Fun fact: after the twelve days of Christmas, the protagonist has received a whopping 184 birds (counting partridges, turtle doves,French hens, calling birds, geese a laying and swans a swimming) from their deranged stalker. Free the Birds' card, making reference to the name it adopted earlier this year, won 8% of the vote.

2 VMLY&R

The big two. Despite a valiant effort that saw it close the gap on the eventual winner in the final stages, VMLY&R's collection of Christmas gifs finished second, on 18% of the vote.

1 Wunderman

And just ahead, on 19%, is its WPP stablemate, soon to become Wunderman Thompson. It looks like people really do like tampons.