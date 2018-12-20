Staff
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Agency Christmas cards: the top five

It isn't remotely scientific and comes with no prize, but we held a vote, and here are the results: your five favourite agency Christmas cards.

5 DS.Emotion

DS.Emotion's initiative, raising money for Leeds-based homeless charity St George’s Crypt, picked up 5% of the vote.

4 Zak

Zak's survival kit for the millennial forced to part ways with their phone on Christmas Day won 7% of your votes.

3 Free the Birds

Fun fact: after the twelve days of Christmas, the protagonist has received a whopping 184 birds (counting partridges, turtle doves,French hens, calling birds, geese a laying and swans a swimming) from their deranged stalker. Free the Birds' card, making reference to the name it adopted earlier this year, won 8% of the vote.

2 VMLY&R

The big two. Despite a valiant effort that saw it close the gap on the eventual winner in the final stages, VMLY&R's collection of Christmas gifs finished second, on 18% of the vote.

1 Wunderman

And just ahead, on 19%, is its WPP stablemate, soon to become Wunderman Thompson. It looks like people really do like tampons.

See them all

Staff recommends

See them all again

Read more

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
l-r: Pritchard, Nightingale, Warren and Lee

How brands must approach the human experience

Promoted

Added 47 hours ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #51: Ian Heartfield on Guinness, Tango and Nike

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #51: Ian Heartfield on Guinness, Tango and Nike

Promoted

December 18, 2018
MEDIA
What type of leader are you?

What type of leader are you?

Promoted

December 18, 2018
Why banks don't need love for loyalty

Why banks don't need love for loyalty

Promoted

December 17, 2018