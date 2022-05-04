Agency Growth Leader of the Year 2021: Naomi Troni

Naomi Troni was appointed to the role of global chief marketing and growth officer in March 2020, to lead all global marketing, new business and communication for the Wunderman Thompson brand and its 20,000 employees. In 2021, she created the Global Marketing Team (GMT), the driving force behind the agency’s brand and business growth, made up of eight cities around the world covering all growth and marketing functions.

Under Troni’s guidance, the GMT is a high performing team, with each person having a defined role and responsibilities. Troni has also helped empower Wunderman Thompson’s global growth and marketing community with the tools to communicate every facet of the brand and business, from thought leadership and creative work to acquisitions, new hires and new business wins. In the past year, she helped the agency launch more than 33 pieces of bespoke thought leadership across all regions and capabilities.

Troni’s other achievements in 2021 include hosting the inaugural Growth Marketing Summit, which was broadcast live to more than 200 growth and marketing leads from around the network, with sessions on how to achieve new heights of growth and the launch of the New Business Breakthrough Awards. Troni also bolstered the agency’s intranet platform by adding significant content, growing the number of page views by 65% and sessions by 52% year-on-year, and created a dedicated hub, IE&D, which champions everyone in the workplace.

Judges commended Troni’s efforts, saying she demonstrated “great vision” and had achieved an “impressive turnaround”.

Shortlisted:

Cade Heyde, partner, Special Australia, Australia

Carmina Maria C. Cruz, chairman and managing director, The Huddle Room, Philippines

Sue-Anne Lim, CEO, Trapper, Malaysia

Wendy Dixon, chief growth officer, M&C Saatchi Group, United Kingdom

Take me back to Campaign's Global Agency of the Year Awards winners list