Agency planning… looking ahead to 2021

From operations to finances, managing teams and nurturing client relationships… every aspect of agency life has been upended by the pandemic this year. We need your help identifying the current challenges and how you’re planning for 2021.

Among other things, we want to know how agencies are re-focussing their finances, operations and teams, where business priorities lie, new risks and new mitigations, and the opportunities for digital transformation in the year ahead. We want you to have your say.

There are ten questions to answer and this survey, brought to you in partnership with our friends at Deltek, should take no more than ten minutes to complete. As a thank you, you will receive a copy of the detailed report with our findings, plus you’ll be entered into a prize drawing to win a £200 (or $200) Amazon voucher.

