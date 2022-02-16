Agency Producer or Team of the Year 2021: Amy Coomber

Amy Coomber has played an instrumental role in Neverland’s second year in business. She has been the production backbone of the agency, helping to create outstanding creative, exceptionally strong client relationships and pushing the boundaries of production in unprecedented times.

In 2021, Coomber oversaw £10m of production budgets and set up a new production company, ‘Neverland Productions’, working on projects with clients and partners in London, New York and LA. Her ambitious nature led to her filming with 200 drummers and 100 cast members across a 10-day shoot, creating stadiums, pubs and cities full of people, all in the midst of a strict lockdown. By bringing in a wide range of talents to her team, and unexpected production agencies to support her productions, Coomber has enabled creatives and clients to produce work even during the strictest lockdowns.

She created work at scale and at speed, setting up a rapid shooting process to allow the agency to shoot hundreds of must-have products for Getir and co-ordinated the biggest ever game of keepy-uppy in a city wide epic for Ladbrokes.

Judges said that Coomber adapted well to the challenges of the pandemic, ‘producing tremendously high quality output at scale and in such a short space of time.’

Shortlisted:

Edwina Dennison, creative producer, AMV BBDO

Dennison’s work for Bodyform/Libresse contributed to AMV BBDO becoming 2021 Global Agency of the Year at Cannes Lions. More importantly, her work has broken taboos, changed the category and positioned Bodyform as the fastest growing brand in the market, with her creative concepts transforming its campaigns into an ongoing global advertising success story.

