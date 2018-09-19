Which agency will take home B2C Brand Experience of the Year?

'Converse One Star Hotel' by XYZ and Hotel

The brand took over an east London residence and filled six rooms with a different interactive element, such as a game of mahjong, live screen printing and backgammon matches.

'Desperados SkyFest' by We Are Pi and Jack Morton Worldwide

Seven hot air balloons took to the sky with DJs to create an epic party. Desperados literally took its marketing to another level.

Greggs 'Valentine’s Day' by Taylor Herring and Greggs

In a bid to trial an evening dining option, the retailer opted to create a "tongue-in-cheek antidote to Valentine’s Day".

Levi's 'Live in Levi's' by Light Blue

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the trucker jacket, Levi's called on creatives to redesign the item and unveiled the designs at a Dubai shopping centre. The work continued online with a series of videos explaining how the artists came up with their designs.

HBO 'SXS Westworld' by Giant Spoon

Creating a real-life version of the Mariposa Saloon was one of the best ways to get viewers even more excited about Westworld.

