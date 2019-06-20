Promoted
How AI combats loneliness - and writes books: Experience stories

The world's first reverse engineered voice AI not only tackled loneliness in Sweden but also produced remarkable stories that could have been lost forever. This is 'Memory Lane'.

How creativity from across Accenture Interactive is helping solve client challenges in new ways.

