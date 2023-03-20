How AI can manage your assets so you don’t have to

November 30th, 2022 may well go down in the history books. On that date, OpenAI launched ChatGPT, thrusting artificial intelligence into the mainstream and potentially changing how people communicate, learn, and connect forever.

The hype is real, and over the last decade, AI’s ability to positively influence all areas of working life has escalated. There are several AI tools out there that, incorporated alongside other technology within a Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform, can help marketers reduce repetitive manual tasks and improve content production and management workflows.

However, these tools are often unknown to many marketers and creatives, especially if you haven’t worked in an organisation using DAM before. So, with help from DAM solutions provider Canto, we look at four tools that can make your working life easier.

Smart Tags and Albums

Work would often be much easierif only someone would organise your files and folders for you. That’s what Canto’s Smart Tags and Albums do. Whenever an asset is uploaded, it is placed into a Smart Album that automatically sorts your digital assets by file type. Smart Tags use AI to identify the objects, colours and more from your images and videos, so you don't have to do this manually. That means the asset has metadata tags you might not have thought of, which can come in handy later on. It also allows for more specific searching. “Wine bottle with a sunset next to a tree”...search the keywords and, if it's there, you will find it.

From universities to luxury brands, organisations are unlocking the value of their archives and newest asset collections with smart tags that offer a huge boost to searchability and visibility.

Facial recognition

Need to locate an entire catalogue of imagery of your company’s past and present executives, employees or brand ambassadors? Perhaps you want to do some analysis on the diversity of the ambassadors you’ve worked with? Sounds like it could take hours of repetitive, manual work, right? Not necessarily, thanks to AI.

With facial recognition enabled on Canto’s DAM, anyone in a company’s image database can be found instantly. Just tag a face once and then you can find every occurrence of that person in your library in seconds. You can easily see what's approved, and review digital rights and any associated release documents you've housed alongside the photography assets.

Portals

Being able to share assets at scale is integral to the efficient operations of any brand. After all, you can drink only so many cups of tea while waiting for files to take forever to first download, and then share. Canto’s Portals may be bad news for tea drinking but good news for asset sharing.

Portals are smaller, separate libraries that can be configured to share specific content to a particular group of users. Sports governing body British Fencing is one of the many organisations to embrace Portals. For example, photographers sent images from the Tokyo Olympics back to head office in real time. These images were quickly approved, then shared via their Portals with press contacts as well as fencing clubs across the country to use immediately for social and marketing content.

Media Delivery Cloud

More clever solutions for images: the Media Delivery Cloud tool allows anyone to directly connect images from their Canto library to their website, e-commerce platform and other content distribution platforms. It enables real time updates and faster load times.

Take this example: a company with multiple websites serving customers across different locations can avoid laborious manual cropping of one image to fit a variety of sizes and specs in locations across its websites, display network or e-commerce platform. Smart cropping is done by AI, without taking the focus off the hero of the image. That is to say images are automatically cropped to the right sizes, but the machine won’t chop off the top of a product or a model’s head.

The benefits of embracing AI in DAM are clear, but we’ll let ChatGPT have the last word. We asked it, “Why should marketers look to use AI in DAM platforms?” The answer? “Marketers should use AI in Digital Asset Management platforms to improve the organisation, searchability and distribution of their digital assets, ultimately leading to more effective and efficient marketing campaigns through automation and personalisation.”

We couldn’t have put it better ourselves.

How can you step up and incorporate AI into your processes now? Download Canto’s ebook to understand how to set up a content library that helps you succeed.