AIG launches All Blacks rugby campaign to promote life insurance



AIG, the US insurance company, is launching a marketing campaign in the UK featuring the New Zealand rugby team as it looks to align the idea of purchasing life insurance with the act of leaving a legacy.

The insurer, which has no direct-to-consumer offering, told Campaign that it wanted to raise awareness of its brand and brand values among consumers, who can purchase its insurance via brokers and financial advisors. It has been a global sponsor of the All Blacks since 2012, but AIG said this is the first time it had leveraged the sponsorship with a consumer campaign.

Activity, created by Octagon, comprises digital, social and out-of-home. It kicks off today (Monday) with a 90-second film narrated by former All Blacks captain Sean Fitzpatrick. The narrative, which also features six current players, explores what motivates the players to achieve – from supporting teammates and honouring ancestors to the opportunity to give children positive role models.

The campaign will run until November and will also include five shorter videos and social content featuring brand ambassadors Sir Clive Woodward and Richie McCaw. It was written by Joe Stuart and art directed by Cos Georgiou. Media planning and buying is by Intermarketing Agency.

Sue Helmont, marketing director at AIG Life, told Campaign that the strategy was to present life insurance as a way to secure a person's legacy. This, she claimed, was in marked difference to some high-street life-insurance brands, because in the UK people avoid talking about death.

"I've been in financial services for a number of years and this life-insurance market [in the UK] relies on scare tactics and rational facts to suggest to consumers they should take out protection insurance. As humans, we are not rational, we are driven by emotions – we wanted to engage in a different way on this topic," she said.

"The All Blacks live and breathe a philosophy of selflessness and responsibility – their saying is that you must leave the jersey in a better place. This really resonates with AIG because the insurance that someone buys from AIG is about leaving a legacy to protect and look after others."