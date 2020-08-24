Airbnb EMEA marketer Caroline Hudack exits

Caroline Hudack, the EMEA brand marketing director at Airbnb, has left the business after more than three years in the post.

She will be taking a break before considering her next move.

Freddie Eaves, who continues in his role as Airbnb brand marketing manager for UK and Northern Europe, will take over from Hudack.

Airbnb declined to comment on whether the changes are part of a redundancy process it kicked off in May because of the coronavirus pandemic. The move is affecting 1,900 staff globally.

Hudack joined Airbnb in 2017 from Facebook where she was EMEA marketing lead. She joined the social media site as product marketing manager in 2013. Hudack has also worked at WPP.

Eaves has worked at Airbnb since June last year. Before this, he was senior account director at The & Partnership, having joined as an account executive in 2013.