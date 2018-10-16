Airbnb hires Musa Tariq for experiences marketing role

Tariq: joins Airbnb

Musa Tariq, former chief brand officer at Ford, has joined Airbnb as head of marketing, experiences.

Tariq left the car giant in March after 15 months and has since worked as an advisor for a number of companies.

He joined Ford in January 2017 from Apple, where he had been global marketing and communication director for Apple Retail since August 2014. Before that, he spent two years at Nike as global senior director of social media and continuity, marketing.

Starting his career in consulting with Deloitte, Tariq later moved to advertising with J Walter Thompson London, where he was global senior account manager. His first brand marketing role was at Burberry, where he spent three-and-a-half years, before moving to Portland to join Nike.

While Tariq's role is understood to be new, Airbnb’s chief marketing officer position has been vacant since late 2017, after Jonathan Mildenhall left the company to found his soon-to-launch brand consultancy, TwentyFirstCenturyBrand.

In January, Mildenhall's exit was followed by that of global marketing director Alexandra Dimiziani, who has since emerged as Mildenhall's agency co-founder.