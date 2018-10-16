Simon Gwynn
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Airbnb hires Musa Tariq for experiences marketing role

Tariq left Ford earlier this year and has been working as an advisor since.

Tariq: joins Airbnb
Tariq: joins Airbnb

Musa Tariq, former chief brand officer at Ford, has joined Airbnb as head of marketing, experiences.

Tariq left the car giant in March after 15 months and has since worked as an advisor for a number of companies.

He joined Ford in January 2017 from Apple, where he had been global marketing and communication director for Apple Retail since August 2014. Before that, he spent two years at Nike as global senior director of social media and continuity, marketing.

Starting his career in consulting with Deloitte, Tariq later moved to advertising with J Walter Thompson London, where he was global senior account manager. His first brand marketing role was at Burberry, where he spent three-and-a-half years, before moving to Portland to join Nike.

While Tariq's role is understood to be new, Airbnb’s chief marketing officer position has been vacant since late 2017, after Jonathan Mildenhall left the company to found his soon-to-launch brand consultancy, TwentyFirstCenturyBrand.

In January, Mildenhall's exit was followed by that of global marketing director Alexandra Dimiziani, who has since emerged as Mildenhall's agency co-founder.

Simon Gwynn

Simon Gwynn recommends

Brand slam: Airbnb versus Uber

Read more

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
"Moments matter": eight things to learn about live experiences

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago

"Moments matter": eight things to learn about live experiences

AGENCY
"There aren't too many brands left nowadays"

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago

"There aren't too many brands left nowadays"

MEDIA
How dynamic planning can maximise your ad effectiveness

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago

How dynamic planning can maximise your ad effectiveness

AGENCY
Marketers of the future: here's what you need to know

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago

Marketers of the future: here's what you need to know