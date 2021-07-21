Airbnb hosts more than 200 Tokyo Olympic experiences

Airbnb is offering sporting fans 200 ways to experience the Olympic and Paralympic Games through a range of online and in-person experiences.

Athletes and famous faces from more than 50 sports and 30 countries, including refugee athletes, will be taking bookings from the public. The "Tokyo together curated programme" aims to celebrate and support athletes, while helping fans feel as close to the action as possible, despite not being able to attend.

Guests will be able to virtually meet athletes including Team GB skateboarder Sky Brown, Team GB triathlete Jonny Brownlee, and Team GB swimmer Alice Dearing before and after they compete at Tokyo 2020.

Guests will also be able to relive a personal Olympic or Paralympic story directly with legends such as US basketballer Scottie Pippen, US football player Brandi Chastain and US sprinter Michael Johnson. People will also have the opportunity to explore Olympic culture with Olympian and photographer Ciara Michel, along with a co-host live from Tokyo, and decathlete and artist Slaven Dizdarevic live from the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Former Olympian Scottie Pippen, who competed on the US Olympic Men's Basketball Team will also be opening up his Chicago home. Pippen will host three one-night stays for up to four people on 2 August, 4 August and 6 August. The stay includes a virtual greeting from Pippen and access to his indoor basketball court. Each stay is timed so guests can watch the Olympic Games basketball competitions on NBCUniversal's broadcast networks and streaming services from Pippen's home theatre. The price tag of $92 a night, is a nod to 1992, the year he and his teammates became gold medallists.

Catherine Powell, global head of hosting, Airbnb, said: "With spectatorship looking different this year, audiences are searching for new ways to support Olympic and Paralympic athletes during Tokyo 2020. Airbnb is all about creating unique experiences that connect people, and Olympian and Paralympian Online Experiences allow fans to feel closer to their heroes than ever before. These interactive activities will provide an intimate window into the Games, all made possible by the 200-plus athletes joining our Hosting community this summer."

Airbnb is a worldwide partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The "Tokyo together curated programme" is part of the wider Olympian and Paralympian experiences platform launched last year, which will continue to operate after the closing ceremony.