Fayola Douglas
Added 12 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Airbnb hosts virtual experiences during isolation

Activities will provide way for hosts to continue to earn income during pandemic.

Airbnb: experiences will take place via Zoom
Airbnb is offering virtual experiences that people can engage with from home during the coronavirus lockdown.

It aims to give hosts a way to continue to earn an income during the pandemic.

Online experiences will take place via Zoom, with Airbnb providing hosts free access to the video-conferencing platform and support services for curating, capturing and sharing their experience.

Experiences include meditation with Buddhist monks, virtual visits with the dogs of Chernobyl and family cooking in Morocco. Guests can also connect with athletes including Olympic medallists Alistair Brownlee and Lauren Gibbs.

Moreover, local partnerships with charitable organisations including Sage Foundation, National Council on Aging, Associazione Nazionale Alpini and Amigos de los Mayores helped Airbnb curate online experiences for isolated elderly people.

Catherine Powell, head of Airbnb Experiences, said: "Human connection is at the core of what we do. With so many people needing to stay indoors to protect their health, we want to provide an opportunity for our hosts to connect with our global community of guests in the only way possible right now: online."

Airbnb’s in-person experiences are suspended until the end of April.

