Airbnb lists Disney's Winnie the Pooh house

Airbnb, in collaboration with Disney, is offering fans a chance to stay in a life-sized Winnie the Pooh house in Ashdown Forest – the area that inspired A.A. Milne's Hundred Acre Wood.

Curated by Winnie the Pooh illustrator Kim Raymond, the 'Bearbnb' listing will be open to rent for two days this month. Agency partners working on the activation include Hope&Glory (for Airbnb) and The Academy (for Disney), while Toy & Robin worked on the build.

Raymond, who has been drawing the iconic bear for over 30 years, took inspiration from the original artworks of E.H. Shepard, who illustrated the original Winnie the Pooh books for A.A. Milne.

The house is built with exposed tree branches wrapped around the doorway with "Mr. Sanders" inscribed above, as portrayed in the story. Bespoke wallpaper has been designed by Raymond, and if guests peek inside the kitchen cupboards, they'll find shelves stocked full of 'hunny' pots.

Alongside the references to the original Pooh tales, the house includes a double bed on the ground floor, a mezzanine with two single beds and the lounge space with a seating and dining area where guests can enjoy 'smackerel'.

During each stay, guests will be taken on a guided tour through the original Hundred Acre Wood, play Poohsticks on the iconic Poohsticks Bridge, and enjoy locally sourced 'hunny-inspired' meals.

Poohsticks is a game that involves dropping a stick on the upstream side of a bridge and whoever's stick first appears on the downstream side wins.

The 'Bearbnb' will also be stocked with wellness products to encourage guests to embrace their natural surroundings and live more like Pooh, who is famous for going at his own pace. The products include yoga mats, journals and throws.

A few house rules have also been drawn up:

Strictly no heffalumps inside the house

Hands are to be kept out of the honey pots

A snack of "a little something" encouraged at 11 o'clock in the morning

Poohsticks is mandatory

Multiple naps are permitted

With two separate stays on 24 and 25 September available, the 'Bearbnb' sleeps up to four guests at a time.

Catherine Powell, global head of hosting, Airbnb, said: "Winnie the Pooh is a childhood jewel beloved by families the world over. This year, the original books celebrate their 95th anniversary. What better way to commemorate A.A. Milne's classic work than with these two once-in-a-lifetime stays in the original Hundred Acre Wood. A perfect place to do nothing. As Pooh said, 'doing nothing often leads to the very best something'".

Tasia Filippatos, senior vice president of consumer products, games and publishing at The Walt Disney Company, added: "For over 95 years, Winnie the Pooh has inspired generations with his memorable words, experiences and adventures.

"These timeless tales explore life's simple pleasures and in that spirit we hope guests are able to sit back and relax in the 'Bearbnb', and 'be more Pooh' for the day."