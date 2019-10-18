Airbnb marks 60th anniversary of Barbie with Malibu Dreamhouse stay

Airbnb has partnered Barbie for its 60th anniversary to offer a stay in Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse.

The house has panoramic ocean views, Barbie-inspired decor, a hobby room, personal cinema, a pool and an outdoor meditation zone. It is designed to reflect "Barbie’s lifetime as a role model to young women everywhere".

Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad will give guests a fencing lesson, while pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers will take them on a tour of the Columbia Memorial Space Center.

Hairstylist Jen Atkin will offer makeovers with her Mane Addicts Creator Collective, while local chef Gina Clarke-Helm will provide a cooking lesson.

The two-night stay costs $120 and is available for one guest and up to three friends. Reservations start from 27 October.

Airbnb will make a donation to the Barbie Dream Gap Project GoFundMe initiative.