Airbnb offers chance to stay at real Downton Abbey

Airbnb has created a Downton Abbey experience where fans can stay at Highclere Castle, the country estate featured in the Downton Abbey TV show and upcoming film.

Two guests can stay in one of the grand bedrooms, enjoy an extravagant dinner and have exclusive access to the castle. The real occupants of Highclere, George and Fiona Herbert (better known as the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon), will immerse guests in the rich history and heritage of the castle and estate.

During the one night visit, on 26 November, the visitors will be "treated like royalty" and be waited on by Highclere’s own butler. In the evening, they will be joined by the earl and countess for cocktails, followed by a traditional dinner.

After dinner, coffee will be served in the library, before the guests settle in for the night in one of the principal en-suite bedrooms.

Before departing, guests will be provided with breakfast and a private tour of Highclere’s extensive grounds, including some of the 300 opulently decorated and furnished rooms.

Booking will open on 1 October at a cost of £150. Applicants must show they are passionate about Downton Abbey by explaining why they should be chosen.

Hadi Moussa, general manager for northern Europe at Airbnb, said: "We are thrilled to be able to offer fans the ultimate Downton Abbey experience through this once-in-a-lifetime stay at Highclere Castle.

"At Airbnb, we are passionate about offering unique and unforgettable travel experiences to our community and we are certain that guests will have a magical experience while staying on the iconic location of Downton Abbey."

Airbnb will be making a donation to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies as part of the activation.