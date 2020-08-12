Airbnb offers movie fans chance to stay in the last Blockbuster store on Earth

Airbnb is offering a 1990s-themed stay in the world's last Blockbuster store.

The sleepover will be available for local residents in Deschutes County, Oregon, and will allow them to relive the Friday-night traditions associated with a visit to the film rental store.

Guests can watch a movie marathon from the comfort of the pull-out couch. Bean bags and pillows will also be provided as will cinema-style snacks and pizza. The initiative is intended to give the store a promotional boost after its business was hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Three individual, one-night reservations are available and will take place on 18-20 September. Each booking can be made for a maximum of four guests. Bookings can be made for $4 a night plus taxes and fees on Airbnb from 17 August at 1pm local time.

After the final overnight guests check out, Blockbuster customers can visit the living-room space during store hours for a limited time.

To celebrate the last Blockbuster in the world and its community, Airbnb will make a donation to the Humane Society of Central Oregon, a longtime charity partner of the store.