Fayola Douglas
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Airbnb offers movie fans chance to stay in the last Blockbuster store on Earth

The 1990s-themed stay will be available only to people who live in the Oregon store's local area.

Airbnb: four guests will be able to stay in the store
Airbnb: four guests will be able to stay in the store

Airbnb is offering a 1990s-themed stay in the world's last Blockbuster store.

The sleepover will be available for local residents in Deschutes County, Oregon, and will allow them to relive the Friday-night traditions associated with a visit to the film rental store.

Guests can watch a movie marathon from the comfort of the pull-out couch. Bean bags and pillows will also be provided as will cinema-style snacks and pizza. The initiative is intended to give the store a promotional boost after its business was hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Three individual, one-night reservations are available and will take place on 18-20 September. Each booking can be made for a maximum of four guests. Bookings can be made for $4 a night plus taxes and fees on Airbnb from 17 August at 1pm local time.

After the final overnight guests check out, Blockbuster customers can visit the living-room space during store hours for a limited time.

To celebrate the last Blockbuster in the world and its community, Airbnb will make a donation to the Humane Society of Central Oregon, a longtime charity partner of the store.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now