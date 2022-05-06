Shauna Lewis
Airbnb opens up the Moulin Rouge windmill for overnight stays

A room within the windmill has been decorated to transport guests back to the 19th century.

Airbnb: the stay is part of Airbnb's "Only On" programme
Airbnb and the Moulin Rouge have opened up a secluded room in the cabaret’s iconic windmill for overnight stays, situated in Montmartre, Paris, as part of Airbnb’s “Only On” programme.

Three nights will be available for two guests each time, on 13, 20 and 27 June.

Lead dancer at the Moulin Rouge, Claudine Van Den Bergh, will host the guests, whose stay will include backstage access to the theatre, a traditional French three-course meal, seats to the Moulin Rouge’s show Féerie, and the overnight stay itself - all for the price of €1.

The room, which has never been open for public access, has been designed to evoke the late 19th century and Belle Époque era.

Airbnb worked with 19th century French historian Jean-Claude Yon to renovate the room.

Yon said: “The Belle Époque era was a time when French culture and arts flourished – and no landmark is more iconic to that period than the Moulin Rouge. 

“This secret room inside the cabaret’s famous windmill has been designed to take you on an authentic journey back in time to experience the French capital of arts and pleasures during a moment in history.”

The windmill was first constructed in 1889 and guests will have access to a bedroom with art nouveau features, a dressing area, and private rooftop terrace.

Amplify France has also created a series of short films and photography to capture the experience.

