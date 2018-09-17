Matthew Miller
How long?
1 minute

Alcohol brands sign pledge for responsible social advertising

Facebook, Snap, Twitter and YouTube join 11 alcohol producers in a promise to improve targeting and opt-out mechanisms.

Along with prominent social media platforms, the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking has announced an effort to ensure that alcohol marketing only reaches adults and to make it easier for people to opt out of alcohol advertising on social media platforms. 

The IARD comprises 11 beer, wine and spirits companies: Anheuser-Busch InBev, Asahi, Bacardi, Beam Suntory, Brown-Forman, Carlsberg Group, Diageo, Heineken, Kirin, Molson Coors and Pernod Ricard.

The alliance, along with Facebook, Snap, Twitter and YouTube, have signed a pledge to:

1  Ensure the most-up-to-date safeguards are in place to ensure alcohol marketing is directed to adults who can lawfully buy alcohol products

2  Explore changes that would further reduce the chances of underage people seeing such advertising

3  Explore ways to provide people with greater control over whether they see alcohol advertising via opt-out mechanisms

As the latter point implies, the effort is not merely about proper targeting of of-age consumers. "We respect different cultural backgrounds and recognise that there are people who do not wish to see marketing communications from beer, wine and spirits producers on their social media," a statement from the IARD said. 

"As stewards of some of the world’s most-known brands, we are united in our determination to set and live up to high standards of responsibility for our industries," it added.

The organisation also suggested that its work could provide a template for other industries: "We believe our partnership has the potential to go beyond our individual companies and could create change across a range of platforms and advertisers, ultimately benefiting the thousands of businesses who want to advertise responsibly and the billions of people who use digital platforms every day."

A version of this article was originally published by Campaign Asia-Pacific 

