Aldi booze ad with Kevin the Carrot banned by ASA

The Advertising Standards Authority ruled that the 20-second spot, created by McCann UK, was likely to appeal to children.

In its response to the ASA, Aldi said the ad’s idea was not intended to appeal to children – pointing out that the script was based on references to M Night Shyamalan’s 1999 film The Sixth Sense, which was rated 15 in the UK.

But the watchdog decided that factors including Kevin’s "childlike" appearance and high-pitched voice – as well as the fact that soft toys of the character were available to buy – meant that the character did in fact have a strong appeal for children.

It also said that the tone, rhyming poetry and sense of humour of the ad would make it appealing to under 18s. The ASA determined that the ad breached the BCAP Code and said it must not appear again in its current form.

Aldi has received an ad ban by the ASA in 2016, 2015 and 2014.