Aldi enlists pro gamers in mission to restore family dinnertime

Aldi has recruited a squad of gamers in an effort to encourage children to leave the virtual world and join the dinner table.

The supermarket is launching an online service, created by McCann UK, to help parents restore family dinnertime. It follows the brand’s data revealing that 38% of British children refuse to sit down at the family dinner table, with more than a quarter of UK parents blaming online gaming for this phenomenon.

"Teatime Takedown" enlists professional gamers who can interrupt kids’ games and defeat them, prompting them to put down their controllers and join mealtime.

Aldi is promoting the service through an online film, social media, radio, outdoor ads and in-store promotions on the back of till receipts. It will also target audiences on parenting site Netmums and recipe websites. The campaign will run over the next two long weekends, culminating on Mother’s Day (31 March), when Aldi will extend the service from midday through to dinnertime.

Parents can sign up for Teatime Takedown via Facebook by entering their children’s gamer IDs and a desired date.

The work was created by William Cottam and James Crosby and directed by Blake Claridge through Craft. Universal McCann handled media.

David Hills, group director of marketing and communications at Aldi UK, said: "At Aldi, we understand the importance of family mealtimes, but know how tough it can be to get everyone together. From suggesting family-friendly recipes, to offering Teatime Takedowns, we’re committed to helping parents on their journey to reclaiming that all important family time."