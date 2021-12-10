Fayola Douglas
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Aldi opens world's 'cheapest champagne bar' pop-up

Christmas cocktails and bubbles served from its in-store range.

of

Aldi is celebrating its Christmas range by opening a Mayfair pop-up champagne bar.

At "Veuve Bar", guests can order Aldi's own-brand champers, Veuve Monsigny, for £2.33 per glass or £13.99 a bottle.

Open until 12 December, the bar is described as "the UK's cheapest champagne bar in one of the UK's most expensive postcodes".

Located in Gees Court, St Christopher's Place, the interior of the bar is brushed gold with marble decor in keeping with its Mayfair location. There are teal velvet furnishings, low lighting and festive plants.

In addition to Aldi's champagne, visitors can also order Veuve Monsigny Rosé, Zerozecco, and a selection of champagne cocktails created by mixologist Pritesh Mody. The cocktails available are a cranberry-and-lime-juice Christmas Cosmopolitan and the Rhubarb and Ginger French.

Aldi launched the bar earlier this week by inviting members of the public to sample its champagne without knowing which brand they were drinking. 

