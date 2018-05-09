Simon Gwynn
Aldi partners with ITV for full ad break entirely in sign language

ITV and Aldi will mark the start of Deaf Awareness Week with an ad break during Coronation Street in which all ads will be signed.

The break on 14 May will launch the first broadcast of Aldi’s "Like brands" spot, created by McCann UK.

The ad features seven-year-old Maisie Sly, who starred in Oscar-winning short film The Silent Child, and her mother – both of whom are deaf.

It was created by Dave Price and Neil Lancaster at McCann Manchester and directed by Ed Burns through Merman. The media agency is UM Manchester.

McCann UK worked with ITV to engage seven other brands, who will appear in the ad break: Microsoft, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Matalan, Velux, WeBuyAnyCar and MoneySupermarket.

Deaf Awareness Week runs from 14 to 20 May and aims to increase understanding of the challenges faced by deaf people and those with hearing loss, which affects one in six people in the UK.

About 50,000 deaf people use British Sign Language as their first of preferred language.

Adam Zavalis, marketing director for Aldi UK, said: "Our new ad is completely silent and signed – a first for Aldi, and demonstrates our wider commitment to inclusivity, all delivered in Aldi’s irreverent style."

Kelly Williams, managing director, commercial at ITV, added: "With the size and scale of audience for a programme like Coronation Street, we’re able to use the power of TV to make sure people know about Deaf Awareness Week.

"Showcasing Aldi’s innovative new advert and working with McCann to bring other brands on board makes this a truly creative partnership, the result of which I hope will really resonate with viewers."

