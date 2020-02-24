Aldi renews 'Like' positioning with TV ad aimed at converting sceptics

Aldi is launching a refresh of its "Like brands, only cheaper" platform with a 40-second TV ad that breaks tonight, introducing a new jingle and challenging sceptics to rethink their presumptions about the German discounter.

Created by McCann UK, "You might like Aldi" broke this morning on Sky News, with a peak appearance scheduled for 7.45pm tonight during ITV’s Coronation Street.

The ad opens with a woman in a kids' playground. "This is Anne," the voiceover says. "Anne doesn’t like Aldi…" Clearly aghast, the children stop playing and the narrator continues: "Here we go."

"Well, it… er," Anne says to camera, struggling to come up with reasons for her dislike. The action cuts to Anne in a cowshed, where a farmer standing beside a cow asks: "So you don’t like fresh, 100% British beef?"

The action shifts from scene to scene, where various other products make appearances, including "award-winning nappies", while 91-year-old gin-loving great-grandmother Jean returns to Aldi’s advertising, holding a G&T and saying incredulously to Anne: "You don’t like craft gin?"

The ad ends as Anne becomes a convert, albeit a reluctant one, appearing back in the playground holding Aldi shopping bags and admitting: "I like all of that, obviously. I’m just not all that keen on… the logo?"

The words "There’s a lot to like at Aldi" appear on-screen.

The TV ad will be supported by digital, social, point-of-sale and national out-of-home activity. The campaign will run over the course of 2020.

Jean first appeared in Aldi’s advertising in 2011, when she declared her love of gin in a TV ad.

Sean McGinty, Aldi UK’s marketing director, said: "We know that once customers try our great range of award-winning products at amazing prices they fall in love with Aldi. The Like campaign uses Aldi’s well-known sense of humour and one of our much-loved characters to say, ‘come on, try it for yourself. You might just like it’."

The ad was art directed by Sean Carey, written by Conrad Robson and directed by Juliet May through Merman. Media was by UM Manchester.