Ben Bold
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Aldi renews 'Like' positioning with TV ad aimed at converting sceptics

Ad sees return of 91-year-old gin-toting great-grandmother Jean.

Aldi is launching a refresh of its "Like brands, only cheaper" platform with a 40-second TV ad that breaks tonight, introducing a new jingle and challenging sceptics to rethink their presumptions about the German discounter.

Created by McCann UK, "You might like Aldi" broke this morning on Sky News, with a peak appearance scheduled for 7.45pm tonight during ITV’s Coronation Street.

The ad opens with a woman in a kids' playground. "This is Anne," the voiceover says. "Anne doesn’t like Aldi…" Clearly aghast, the children stop playing and the narrator continues: "Here we go."

"Well, it… er," Anne says to camera, struggling to come up with reasons for her dislike. The action cuts to Anne in a cowshed, where a farmer standing beside a cow asks: "So you don’t like fresh, 100% British beef?"

The action shifts from scene to scene, where various other products make appearances, including "award-winning nappies", while 91-year-old gin-loving great-grandmother Jean returns to Aldi’s advertising, holding a G&T and saying incredulously to Anne: "You don’t like craft gin?"

The ad ends as Anne becomes a convert, albeit a reluctant one, appearing back in the playground holding Aldi shopping bags and admitting: "I like all of that, obviously. I’m just not all that keen on… the logo?"

The words "There’s a lot to like at Aldi" appear on-screen.

The TV ad will be supported by digital, social, point-of-sale and national out-of-home activity. The campaign will run over the course of 2020.

Jean first appeared in Aldi’s advertising in 2011, when she declared her love of gin in a TV ad.

Sean McGinty, Aldi UK’s marketing director, said: "We know that once customers try our great range of award-winning products at amazing prices they fall in love with Aldi. The Like campaign uses Aldi’s well-known sense of humour and one of our much-loved characters to say, ‘come on, try it for yourself. You might just like it’."

The ad was art directed by Sean Carey, written by Conrad Robson and directed by Juliet May through Merman. Media was by UM Manchester.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
"Out of home screens will be mainstream broadcast channel in 2020"

"Out of home screens will be mainstream broadcast channel in 2020"

Promoted

February 20, 2020
The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

Promoted

February 14, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

February 12, 2020
Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Promoted

February 11, 2020