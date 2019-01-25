Aldi renews partnership with Team GB through 2025

Supermarket chain Aldi has extended its current partnership with Team GB through to 2025, making it one of the longest-serving sponsors for the team.

In an agreement with the British Olympic Association, Aldi will support Team GB through a third Olympic cycle and support the team through the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 games.

The partnership has run since 2015, with past Aldi advertisements featuring double Olympic champions like Jade Jones and Nicola Adams and a current campaign highlighting the Brownlee brothers.

Giles Hurley, chief executive of Aldi UK, said: "Our continued partnership with Team GB reinforces our commitment to Britain, which will see us open 1,200 stores by 2025, so that even more people can have access to fresh, healthy food at affordable prices."

Since the partnership began, Aldi’s "Get set to eat fresh" initiative has reached more than 810,000 five- to 14-year-olds in the UK, the supermarket said, with a goal of 1.2 million young people reached by 2020.

Bill Sweeney, CEO of the British Olympic Association, added: "Their dedication to programmes such as Get Set to Eat Fresh as a positive contribution to wellbeing through the promotion of fresh and healthy food is an example of how we work jointly to support societal change through athlete lifestyles."