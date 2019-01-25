Shannon Moyer
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Aldi renews partnership with Team GB through 2025

Sponsorship started in 2015.

Aldi: Team GB sponsorship has included ad appearances from triathletes Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee
Aldi: Team GB sponsorship has included ad appearances from triathletes Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee

Supermarket chain Aldi has extended its current partnership with Team GB through to 2025, making it one of the longest-serving sponsors for the team.

In an agreement with the British Olympic Association, Aldi will support Team GB through a third Olympic cycle and support the team through the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 games.

The partnership has run since 2015, with past Aldi advertisements featuring double Olympic champions like Jade Jones and Nicola Adams and a current campaign highlighting the Brownlee brothers.

Giles Hurley, chief executive of Aldi UK, said: "Our continued partnership with Team GB reinforces our commitment to Britain, which will see us open 1,200 stores by 2025, so that even more people can have access to fresh, healthy food at affordable prices."

Since the partnership began, Aldi’s "Get set to eat fresh" initiative has reached more than 810,000 five- to 14-year-olds in the UK, the supermarket said, with a goal of 1.2 million young people reached by 2020.

Bill Sweeney, CEO of the British Olympic Association, added: "Their dedication to programmes such as Get Set to Eat Fresh as a positive contribution to wellbeing through the promotion of fresh and healthy food is an example of how we work jointly to support societal change through athlete lifestyles."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago
BRANDS
What is it like to work in the recruitment sales division at Haymarket Media Group?

What is it like to work in the recruitment sales division at Haymarket Media Group?

Promoted

Added 31 hours ago
How experiential can breathe new life into the traditional retail landscape

How experiential can breathe new life into the traditional retail landscape

Promoted

January 21, 2019
Top 10 tips for recruiting the Centennial

Top 10 tips for recruiting the Centennial

Promoted

January 21, 2019