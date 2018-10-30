Simon Gwynn
Aldi spoofs Coca-Cola truck and Italian Job in Christmas thriller

Aldi's festive mascot Kevin the Carrot has returned for a third year running with a teaser ad that ends in a literal cliffhanger

Aldi spoofs Coca-Cola truck and Italian Job in Christmas thriller

The 40-second animated spot, created by McCann UK, opens with the plucky root vegetable driving a Coca-Cola-style truck, with the words "Kevin the Carrot" written on the side in a typeface reminiscent of the the soft-drink’s logo, through a snowy mountain landscape.

But when the vehicle hits a snowdrift, it jackknifes and the back of the lorry swings off the side of the road – causing it to teeter on the edge of a cliff, in a nod to the ending of the classic 1960s crime caper movie The Italian Job.

It was created by Clive Davis and Andy Fenton, and directed by Todd Mueller and Kylie Matulick through Psyop. The media agency is UM Manchester.

Kevin’s fate is expected to be revealed in a follow-up ad, the release date of which has yet to be confirmed.

Kevin made his debut in 2016 in the story of his journey across a hazard-filled Christmas dining table in a bid to meet Santa.

In last year’s follow-up, he found love with his fellow taproot, lady carrot Katie.

