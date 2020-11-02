Aldi teases Christmas campaign featuring Kevin the Carrot

Aldi has teased its Christmas ad campaign, which features its long-standing mascot Kevin the Carrot alongside Lieutenant Turkey.

The 40-second film by McCann UK begins with a scene that replicates a moment in 1980s classic Top Gun, with Kevin and the turkey cruising over mountains in a fighter jet.

They seem to be having a fun time, encountering Santa Claus on their journey. However, Lieutenant Turkey starts to feel a little warm and decides to open the window, accidentally ejecting Kevin from the plane.

The work ends with Kevin and his parachute in flames, with the hashtag "#WhereIsKevin".

It was created by Clive Davis and Andy Fenton; and directed by Todd Mueller and Kylie Matulick through Stink. Media planning and buying was handled by UM Manchester.

It is the fifth year that the character has appeared in Aldi's Christmas ads. The 2019 spot featured the voice of Robbie Williams.