Aldi's Kevin the Carrot battles parsnip in festive campaign

Aldi's Christmas mascot Kevin the Carrot is depicted battling an evil parsnip after surviving an Italian Job-style cliffhanger.

Kevin was last seen in a teaser ad, perilously teetering in a lorry off the edge of a cliff in a re-enactment of the classic ending of The Italian Job, but has lived to tell the tale.

The latest instalment of the campaign features Kevin in fresh jepordy as he seeks to save his family from the evil Pascal the Parsnip, but he eventually succeeds in overcoming the perils faced in the fairytale-style adventure.

The work was created by McCann UK.

Dave Price, executive creative director at McCann UK said: "This titanic battle between Pascal the Parsnip and Kevin is the centerpiece of the 2018 Aldi Christmas campaign.

"It’s a tale of jealousy, food, rage and more food; a story with deep roots, sometimes 12 or 14 inches long."

Award-winning actor Jim Broadbent returns to narrate the festive adventures of Kevin and his family, and the soundtrack is taken from Edward Scissorhands.

Activity will run throughout the festive season and will also feature Kevin retelling well-loved bedtime fairytales. Stories will include "Kevin the Carrot and Pea-nocchio", "Katie the Carrot and the Fairy Cake Mother" and "Kevin the Carrot and RhubarbStiltskin".

Adam Zavalis, marketing director at Aldi UK, said: "Our customers told us how much they love Kevin the Carrot and want him back this Christmas."

Aldi has also added Kevin livery to some of its delivery trucks to support the Christmas campaign.