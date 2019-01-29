Alexa saves date night from disaster in new Amazon spot from Joint

An Amazon Echo Show helps a young woman rescue a dinner date from disaster in a new spot created by Joint in partnership with Amazon’s creative team.

Echo Show is a version of the voice-operated device that includes a screen. In the film, the protagonist is seen receiving emergency cooking advice from her dad – who is later revealed to be speaking to her on a video call.

"Cooking together", directed by Jake Scott through RSA, was shown on TV for the first time last night (28 January) and is running in the US and the UK. Media is handled by Rufus, the dedicated Amazon team of Initiative, which was reappointed to Amazon's global media account in late 2017.

Joint began working with Amazon in 2014 and has created campaigns across the Prime, Fashion and Music services, including celebrated work such as 2016’s "Vicar and imam".

The new spot continues a campaign for Echo that began last year. It follows "Connections", which depicts a young woman maintaining a connection to her dad through a playlist of his favourite music.