Simon Gwynn
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Alexa saves date night from disaster in new Amazon spot from Joint

Agency's previous work for tech giant include 2016's 'Vicar and imam'.

An Amazon Echo Show helps a young woman rescue a dinner date from disaster in a new spot created by Joint in partnership with Amazon’s creative team.

Echo Show is a version of the voice-operated device that includes a screen. In the film, the protagonist is seen receiving emergency cooking advice from her dad – who is later revealed to be speaking to her on a video call.

"Cooking together", directed by Jake Scott through RSA, was shown on TV for the first time last night (28 January) and is running in the US and the UK. Media is handled by Rufus, the dedicated Amazon team of Initiative, which was reappointed to Amazon's global media account in late 2017.

Joint began working with Amazon in 2014 and has created campaigns across the Prime, Fashion and Music services, including celebrated work such as 2016’s "Vicar and imam".

The new spot continues a campaign for Echo that began last year. It follows "Connections", which depicts a young woman maintaining a connection to her dad through a playlist of his favourite music.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

Promoted

January 24, 2019
BRANDS
What is it like to work in the recruitment sales division at Haymarket Media Group?

What is it like to work in the recruitment sales division at Haymarket Media Group?

Promoted

January 24, 2019
How experiential can breathe new life into the traditional retail landscape

How experiential can breathe new life into the traditional retail landscape

Promoted

January 21, 2019
Top 10 tips for recruiting the Centennial

Top 10 tips for recruiting the Centennial

Promoted

January 21, 2019