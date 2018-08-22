Alibaba Group chooses MediaCom as overseas media agency

Mascots for Tmall, Alibaba Cloud, Dingtalk, and Alipay

Alibaba Group has appointed MediaCom as its overseas media strategy and buying agency for Tmall World, Alibaba Cloud, Dingtalk, Lazada, and Taobao International.

Alibaba has previously signalled that it has plans to rapidly expand its e-commerce network abroad.

Its latest move was in June when it opened its first Southeast Asia office in Kuala Lumpur. Tmall World is the initial priority for Alibaba while the company also looks at expanding outside of China with other products including Alibaba Cloud and DingTalk.

Tmall World primarily targets the nearly 100 million overseas Chinese who live abroad, especially in Asia Pacific, but still have kept their local tastes and spending habits.

The platform wants to "more rapidly" convert its awareness levels among this group into sales growth, according to a press release.

MediaCom China, led by chief executive Rupert McPetrie, has been tasked to be a hub for the client and charged with driving traffic to the site and to increase conversion rates.

Iris Chin, general manager of MediaCom China, added, "We can’t wait to see the results of our first big project together: boosting the Tmall Double 11 Festival."

MediaCom reportedly won the pitch against Publicis Media, Dentsu Aegis and incumbent Wavemaker. Campaign has reached out to the latter three agencies for confirmation.

