Alistair Bryan joins Momentum Worldwide as COO

Alistair Bryan, the former Bristol agency chief executive of Bray Leino, has joined Momentum Worldwide as chief operating officer.

He will report to Momentum Worldwide’s UK president Luke D’Arcy and also sit on the UK board.

Bryan, pictured above, will be responsible of the growth and efficiency of the business and will work will all of the client teams.

He will work on brands including American Express, SAP, Microsoft, UPS and Premier League.

Bryan left Bray Leino in 2015 as part of a restructure at the Bristol office after four years. Before this he was a director at Iris also for four years. He set up marketing consultancy One Inch Punch in 2015.

Robert Sanderson, creative head at Love, has also joined Momentum Worldwide as design director. He reports to Seamus Begley, group creative director.

