Alistair Macrow takes on global CMO role at McDonald's

Alistair Macrow has been promoted to global chief marketing officer at McDonald’s, as Colin Mitchell leaves the fast-food chain.

Mitchell, who was senior vice-president for global marketing, is stepping down "in search of a new challenge", McDonald’s said.

Macrow, who was chief marketing officer and corporate vice-president of international operated markets, has been promoted to senior vice-president, chief marketing officer and plans to split his time between London and Chicago.

He will take on responsibilities for global menu strategy, brand, insights, family and marketing enablement. Macrow will also help develop the company’s marketing training programmes and career planning.

McDonald's added that Macrow will work closely with Morgan Flatley, who has become senior vice-president and US chief marketing and digital customer experience officer.

This role will cover field marketing, digital, media, CRM, brand content and engagement, consumer insights and strategy, as well as menu for the US market.

Macrow has worked at McDonald’s for 13 years, joining in 2007 as UK marketing director from Blockbuster, where he spent five years. Before that, he worked at Marks & Spencer.

At McDonald’s, Macrow has been key to business growth in the UK division and in 2016 he was named The Marketing Society’s Leader of the Year.

Macrow will report to McDonald's president and chief executive Chris Kempczinski, who said: "As we emerge from this global pandemic, consumers’ trust in the McDonald’s brand and compelling marketing programs in every country where we operate will be critical to re-establish the strong business momentum we enjoyed leading into this crisis.

"I’m confident Alistair and Morgan can lead McDonald’s to even greater heights following this crisis. More importantly, both personify the values of inclusivity and innovation that define McDonald’s and that I expect from our senior leaders."

Flatley reports to McDonald's US president Joe Erlinger.