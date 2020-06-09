Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Alistair Macrow takes on global CMO role at McDonald's

Colin Mitchell exits 'in search of new challenge'.

Macrow: joined McDonald's in 2007
Macrow: joined McDonald's in 2007

Alistair Macrow has been promoted to global chief marketing officer at McDonald’s, as Colin Mitchell leaves the fast-food chain.

Mitchell, who was senior vice-president for global marketing, is stepping down "in search of a new challenge", McDonald’s said.

Macrow, who was chief marketing officer and corporate vice-president of international operated markets, has been promoted to senior vice-president, chief marketing officer and plans to split his time between London and Chicago.

He will take on responsibilities for global menu strategy, brand, insights, family and marketing enablement. Macrow will also help develop the company’s marketing training programmes and career planning.

McDonald's added that Macrow will work closely with Morgan Flatley, who has become senior vice-president and US chief marketing and digital customer experience officer.

This role will cover field marketing, digital, media, CRM, brand content and engagement, consumer insights and strategy, as well as menu for the US market.

Macrow has worked at McDonald’s for 13 years, joining in 2007 as UK marketing director from Blockbuster, where he spent five years. Before that, he worked at Marks & Spencer.

At McDonald’s, Macrow has been key to business growth in the UK division and in 2016 he was named The Marketing Society’s Leader of the Year.

Macrow will report to McDonald's president and chief executive Chris Kempczinski, who said: "As we emerge from this global pandemic, consumers’ trust in the McDonald’s brand and compelling marketing programs in every country where we operate will be critical to re-establish the strong business momentum we enjoyed leading into this crisis.

"I’m confident Alistair and Morgan can lead McDonald’s to even greater heights following this crisis. More importantly, both personify the values of inclusivity and innovation that define McDonald’s and that I expect from our senior leaders."

Flatley reports to McDonald's US president Joe Erlinger.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
McDonald's bags TV creativity prize

McDonald's bags TV creativity prize

Promoted

May 22, 2020
What are your marketing goals?

What are your marketing goals?

Promoted

May 22, 2020
MEDIA
Ocean remodels creative contest to rally adland

Ocean remodels creative contest to rally adland

Promoted

May 20, 2020
Balanced business is better business - here's how you get it right

Balanced business is better business - here's how you get it right

Promoted

May 18, 2020