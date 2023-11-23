AllBright launches marketing campaign as it plans global expansion

AllBright, the world’s largest collective of women in business, has launched its first ad campaign.

The messaging promotes building workplaces where everyone is empowered to fulfill their ambition and coincides with the introduction of tailor-made memberships and a new website.

Created in collaboration with Leeds-based agency Propaganda, the ad introduces a new brand imagery and marks a shift in creative direction that spearheads AllBright’s strategy to expand the brand globally and launch membership cohorts across the UK and beyond. The first will be in Manchester and New York in 2024. The brand’s global reach is already 2.8 million.

AllBright’s new strapline, “Redefining ambition, transforming businesses”, embodies the idea of women and organisations uniting to achieve success through collective growth, mutual support, and diverse perspectives. AllBright sees it as more than just a tagline; it sees it as a visual testament to the transformative power of unity and collaboration.

Founded in 2018, AllBright’s aim is to enable ambition among women in business in all forms: whether it's building the confidence to lead a team meeting or becoming chief executive of a leading company.

The women’s network supports “every woman at every stage of their development” with the goal of transforming leadership from the ground up, and supercharging businesses to be more equitable and inclusive. Its work is in strengthening connections, honing essential skills and uniting organisations in a global alliance of businesses and brands that co-create the future of work.

"This is an exciting time for AllBright as we evolve our offering and clearly define our purpose and mission as a brand,” said Ella Simpson, AllBright's head of marketing. Women can now access its Mayfair Townhouse in London and digital platform with memberships designed to help them realise their ambition at different stages of their careers, from manager through to board level.

The new website, created by in-house creative and product teams, has been designed to provide a clear user journey to discover how AllBright can best support women - at whatever stage of their careers - and also businesses looking to play their part.

The site is underpinned by the three pillars of AllBright’s mission: connect, learn and inspire. “Our website is the front door of the business,” Simpson said, “and launching a destination that houses information on all of our solutions clearly to both the B2B and B2C user in one place has been a top priority.”

For businesses, AllBright provides a new, award-nominated programme - AllBright Alliance - which leverages data to reshape the workplace by investing in gender equity. It recently supported the Bromford Group in closing its gender pay gap by 2% (against the national average of 0.3%).

The AllBright Alliance also includes a “Reimagining Leadership” programme, designed to develop and harness traits typically associated with feminine leadership, which are seen as critical for today's leaders.

New membership tiers for individuals now offer tailor-made support for women throughout their career journey via events and programming at the Mayfair Townhouse including masterclasses, coaching and workshops, along with learning and development on its digital platform.

Individual membership options include:

AllBright Accelerate: Tailored for managers, mid-stage founders, or mid-level professionals, this membership type empowers individuals to transform and accelerate their career journeys.

AllBright Elevate: Geared toward senior leaders, established founders, or C-suite executives, this membership enables women to elevate their professional journey to the very top.

Elevate to the Board: An add-on which prepares senior women for their first or next board position.

"With this new brand position, we're celebrating the brilliance of women who are unapologetically ambitious," said Simpson.

"Together with our members and partners, we are reclaiming the word 'ambition' and using it to make a significant impact in the world of business and beyond. Our new strapline encourages women to define their ambition on their own terms and reminds them that AllBright is here to support them in fulfilling it—no matter what success looks like to them.

The question is, what impact do you wish to create? That's what we want to inspire women and businesses to ask themselves."