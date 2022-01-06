Fayola Douglas
Added 40 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Allianz light installation launches resolutions into the Alpine sky

The 'Allianz ramp' can be watched globally via a live stream.

Allianz: resolutions appear to be launched into the sky
Allianz: resolutions appear to be launched into the sky

Insurance brand Allianz will be launching new year's resolutions into the sky to help give people more confidence for what's ahead.

Positioned in a remote location in Engelberg, Switzerland the "Allianz ramp" is a light installation that is able to project user-generated content into the sky above the Swiss Alps.

Until today (7 January), people from across the globe have been able to participate by visiting Allianz on Facebook or Instagram and sending a direct message with their 2022 resolution and a heart emoji. Once submitted, people receive a confirmation noting the date and time they can watch their resolution launching from the ramp via a daily live stream on the Allianz Facebook Page or Instagram page.

The display uses a combination of a physical structure with projection mapping and other light effects.

Resolutions from former Olympians/Paralympians, as well as hopefuls, will also be displayed. Participants include Cate Campbell (Australia, swimming), Melanie Hasler (Switzerland, bobsled) and Arly Velasquez (Mexico, mono-skiing).

Florian Scheiblbrandner, head of Allianz Studio at Allianz SE, said: "The new year is a time of reflection, where people come together and make resolutions for the year ahead.

"As we close another challenging year, we wanted to give people the opportunity to share their wishes in a never-before-seen way, because we believe that expressing one's hopes and dreams brings them one step closer to taking action and making them a reality."

To encourage participation in the campaign, Allianz placed out-of-home ads including one in Times Square, New York.

The project marks the first activation developed by Allianz Studio, an in-house creative studio that works with external partners to bring consumer activations to life.

Allianz said it is committed to instilling confidence through mental health support for customers, employees and society with resources that help enhance mental health. 

Last summer, as the Worldwide Insurance Partner of the Olympic & Paralympic Movements, Allianz provided mental health support to Olympic and Paralympic athletes preparing for Tokyo 2020 by offering access to emotional support dogs. Allianz also encouraged mental health coaches to share their views and provide advice on slowing down daily life.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

CAMPAIGN AI

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company .

find out more

Become a member of Campaign

Get the latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Campaign AI

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company

Find Out More