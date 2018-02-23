Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Alpro hosts supper club to launch Plant Power Day

Alpro, the dairy alternatives manufacturer, is hosting a supper club to launch its new Plant Power Day event.

The brand is partnering with Bosh!, the chefs who are known for their plant-based recipes, for what Alpro is calling the UK’s first ever "planquet".

Alpro is also creating Plant Power Day to encourage people to "take plants off the side-lines and make them the headliner of any meal".

The supper club will feature "rustic" tables with herbs and plant-based foods such as oregano, thyme, almonds and hazelnuts, as well as fruit and vegetables set around foliage.

Bosh! will mix plant-based cocktails, and people will be able to watch the team create a three-course meal in an open kitchen.

The "Root to stem planquet" takes place on 7 March in Clapton, east London, and tickets are £35.

