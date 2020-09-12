Always-on campaign measurement: 3 things you must consider

Our multichannel, multiplatform world, advertisers have “more opportunities to be seen today than they have ever before”. But such scale can be a bitter-sweet pill to swallow.

So said Oracle Data Cloud's Carlotta Zorzi (pictured) during a session 'Analytics to Action: raising the bar on ad measurement' at Campaign360. She outlined three elements that are key to establish an always-on approach to campaign measurement.

The proliferation and fragmentation of digital media presents a major challenge – consumers have so much choice that advertisers must “rise above the clutter and identify what’s going to grab the attention of consumers” without inundating them with irrelevant ads.

“The times when it was very obvious for advertisers to put big chunks of budget against TV are over,” Zorzi said. “The reality is that everybody is using different devices at the same time, every device is giving a different experience, all of them are fighting for consumer attention.”

Here are three core areas that advertisers must consider when developing a meaningful approach to measurement.

1 Creative and channel The nature of creative and the channel on which it is deployed can have a huge impact on attention, Zorzi explained.

“The key takeaway is that it’s essential to optimise your creative based on the channel where you’re delivering it. Your brand has to be recognisable. If it’s not recognisable straight away then you have to find a way to convey that message adapting your creative to the platform.

“Be cognisant about which creative you end up using – there are a lot of merits in advertising on social in terms of audience, for example. But a key point here is that you want those creatives to deliver in those channel decisions.

2 Screen real estate and time in view Different media environments deliver different brand experiences. Zorzi illustrated this with three variations of an ad for 2017’s Wonder Woman movie. In the first, a video ad appeared as a small MPU on a webpage, with no sound playing; the second featured the same trailer but with sound on and playing using a larger YouTube format; the third was a full-screen version of the latter.

Beyond all being ads promoting Wonder Woman, Zorzi asked: "What did they have in common?"

“By the definition of the MRC (Media Ratings Council) for video viewability, all these ads were deemed viewable, as all three were 50% visible for at least two continuous seconds. But did you get the same experience and can you assign the same value to those three different experiences?”

No. Zorzi stressed that while viewability is the opportunity to be seen, it does not always mean attention.

“The two ways we can understand attention are by looking at parameters like screen real estate, so how much of my screen was taken up by my ad, and time in view, [the length of time that the video was visible onscreen].”

Non-viewable impressions have no value but by assigning the same value to all the viewable impressions “what you’re doing is assigning the same value to every experience, which isn’t fair”, Zorzi said.

“Once we understand the ad experience, that leads to understanding attention, we can start to understand all these different experiences. Understanding attention means being deliberate about the type of experience your ads deliver in certain environments.”

3 Context “What’s the point of all your creative planning and media planning if you’re not actually reaching consumers in the right environment?” Zorzi asked.

She cited World Media Group research, which found that 80% of marketing professionals expect content-led campaigns to grow over the next two years and 57% prefer working with media owners that can offer trusted, credible environments.

“This provides a unique and exciting opportunity,” she added. “If we know that attention-based outcomes are the key levers to get marketers to sell a product, why wouldn’t we put context and attention signals together?

“Well we can do that luckily with context analytics. And thanks to it we can combine the understanding of which context my ad appeared in, alongside understanding and measuring attention.

“So we can combine multi-analytics data with contextual intelligence data to really understand how people are engaging with the ad in relation to the context it’s in.”

Push boundaries

Zorzi concluded her presentation with a call for brands, agencies and adtech firms to push boundaries.

“This is where it’s important to work with a verification partner that will help you do this,” she said. “This is what we live by. We want to make brand advertising more effective online and to do so we need to push what is quantifiable to ultimately improve our media.”

Image links to presentation slides.

