Amanda Morrissey to lead Vizeum and iProspect through merger

Amanda Morrissey, the former chief executive of Publicis Media UK, has been hired by Dentsu to lead Vizeum and iProspect as the two agencies prepare to merge.

In the role as global president of Vizeum and iProspect, Morrissey will oversee a unified senior team from each agency. Her job assumes duties handled by Ruth Stubbs, who left as global president of iProspect one year ago to join WPP’s Wavemaker.

Morrisey has joined Dentsu from Unlimited Group, where she had taken up a newly created role last year as chief client officer.

Campaign revealed last month that Dentsu would merge media agency Vizeum with performance specialist iProspect in the UK and create a single media agency brand as part of a global restructure. This began in Australia, where the Vizeum brand was dropped, after the agency’s merger with iProspect in August.

A source familiar with the process insisted this week that no decision has been taken about whether Vizeum or iProspect would be the brand name in the UK globally, or some combination of the two. Earlier this year Dentsu merged its non-Japanese creative shops into a single agency called Dentsumcgarrybowen.

Morrissey was chief executive of Publicis Media UK for about 18 months until 2017, when she was appointed president of global client strategy at Publicis Spine, a new unit dedicated to handling Publicis Groupe's data and tech assets. She also served as client services director and then general manager for UK at WPP's AKQA between 2011 and 2015.

Peter Huijboom, global chief executive of Dentsu Media, told Campaign that Morrissey is "currently in a period of onboarding with a focus on developing the growth and future direction for both agencies”.

He added: “We are delighted that Amanda Morrisey joins Dentsu International’s media business. Amanda is a key hire, having held executive and client leadership positions at Unlimited Group and Publicis Groupe.

"In her role, she will oversee a unified senior team across leading performance media agency, iProspect, and strategically dynamic media agency, Vizeum. This will bring the complementary disciplines of the two brands closer together to provide clients with fully integrated expertise and services."