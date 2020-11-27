Omar Oakes
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Amanda Morrissey to lead Vizeum and iProspect through merger

Former Publicis Media UK CEO will lead a unified senior team.

Morrissey: worked at AKQA and led Publicis Media UK
Morrissey: worked at AKQA and led Publicis Media UK

Amanda Morrissey, the former chief executive of Publicis Media UK, has been hired by Dentsu to lead Vizeum and iProspect as the two agencies prepare to merge.

In the role as global president of Vizeum and iProspect, Morrissey will oversee a unified senior team from each agency. Her job assumes duties handled by Ruth Stubbs, who left as global president of iProspect one year ago to join WPP’s Wavemaker.

Morrisey has joined Dentsu from Unlimited Group, where she had taken up a newly created role last year as chief client officer

Campaign revealed last month that Dentsu would merge media agency Vizeum with performance specialist iProspect in the UK and create a single media agency brand as part of a global restructure. This began in Australia, where the Vizeum brand was dropped, after the agency’s merger with iProspect in August.

A source familiar with the process insisted this week that no decision has been taken about whether Vizeum or iProspect would be the brand name in the UK globally, or some combination of the two. Earlier this year Dentsu merged its non-Japanese creative shops into a single agency called Dentsumcgarrybowen.

Morrissey was chief executive of Publicis Media UK for about 18 months until 2017, when she was appointed president of global client strategy at Publicis Spine, a new unit dedicated to handling Publicis Groupe's data and tech assets. She also served as client services director and then general manager for UK at WPP's AKQA between 2011 and 2015. 

Peter Huijboom, global chief executive of Dentsu Media, told Campaign that Morrissey is "currently in a period of onboarding with a focus on developing the growth and future direction for both agencies”.

He added: “We are delighted that Amanda Morrisey joins Dentsu International’s media business. Amanda is a key hire, having held executive and client leadership positions at Unlimited Group and Publicis Groupe.  

"In her role, she will oversee a unified senior team across leading performance media agency, iProspect, and strategically dynamic media agency, Vizeum. This will bring the complementary disciplines of the two brands closer together to provide clients with fully integrated expertise and services."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Weathering the perfect storm through lockdown

Weathering the perfect storm through lockdown

Promoted

November 24, 2020
Our learnings: DLG's Chilvers, Wavemaker's Hutchison and the7stars' Clarke

Our learnings: DLG's Chilvers, Wavemaker's Hutchison and the7stars' Clarke

Promoted

November 24, 2020
The key to engaging audiences in the attention economy

The key to engaging audiences in the attention economy

Promoted

November 23, 2020
Is it time to log off social media?

Is it time to log off social media?

Promoted

November 23, 2020