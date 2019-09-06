Gurjit Degun
Amanda Morrissey named chief client officer at Unlimited Group

She moves from Publicis Groupe.

Morrissey: worked at AKQA for four years
Amanda Morrissey, president of global client strategy at Publicis Spine, has joined Unlimited Group as chief client officer.

In the newly created role, Morrissey will help the company’s commitment to a "client-first approach and aggressive growth trajectory".

She will also help the business integrate its data and analytics capabilities into client teams. This, Unlimited said, will help brands make "smarter decisions based on real customer understanding".

Before Publicis Spine, Morrissey was chief executive of Publicis Media UK for about 18 months. She served as client services director and then general manager for UK at AKQA between 2011 and 2015.

Tim Hassett, Unlimited Group chief executive, said: "World-class agencies are built with formidable talent and powerful leaders. With Chris Mellish joining as CEO of TMW Unlimited and with Amanda in place as Group CCO, I am proud to have one of the strongest leadership teams in the industry.

"We are committed to creating holistic, strategic marketing solutions for clients and put their needs first. Establishing this role and the calibre of talent we have with Amanda is yet another statement of our client commitment.

"Amanda’s experience is second to none when it comes to delivering client-centric strategies and growing global portfolios – it’s an exciting time for us right now."

