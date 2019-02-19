Amanda Pitt to head media and entertainment practice at Korn Ferry UK and EMEA

Amanda Pitt is to lead Korn Ferry’s media and entertainment practice for the UK and EMEA in a sign that the world’s largest recruitment groups are targeting the media sector.

Pitt has previously been a partner at specialist media and marketing recruiter Grace Blue and managing partner of new business and marketing at Havas Media Group.

Korn Ferry, which advises clients on strategy, internal company structures and executive search, describes itself as a global organisational consulting firm.

It is widely regarded as one of the big five global headhunting firms, along with Spencer Stuart, Heidrick & Struggles, Russell Reynolds Associates and Egon Zehnder, which are collectively dubbed the "Shrek" groups because of the first letter of their company names.

Some of these global firms are looking to move into territory occupied by specialist boutique recruiters in media and marketing.

Pitt said Korn Ferry wants to build up its media and entertainment practice because clients in every sector, not just media, are looking to hire senior executives with experience of marketing, advertising and digital transformation.

She said: "Marketing has become a much more strategic driver of all businesses as companies themselves have to become much more consumer-centric and put consumers at the heart of their business."

Pitt added that media, marketing and digital skills were becoming more important as companies cope with technological disruption and need to ensure "every aspect" of their brand and the wider customer experience is connected digitally.

Korn Ferry, which is listed on the New York stock market, told investors that 9% of its job searches for clients were in sales and marketing last year, up from 6% in 2017 and 5% in 2016.

Pitt’s earlier roles have included commercial director at Campaign owner Haymarket, group advertisement director at BBC Worldwide and group head at IPC Media.