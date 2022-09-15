Promoted
Amazon Ads Partner Awards
Amazon Ads Partner Awards finalists revealed

Winners will be named at the Amazon Ads Partner Awards Gala in New York next month

Finalists have been named in the 2022 Amazon Ads Partner Awards, which celebrate the innovative, imaginative and effective ways that partners use Amazon Ads for their clients.

A panel which included judges from Kantar and the Interactive Advertising Bureau, as well as Amazon, selected the shortlist of Amazon Ads partners which brought creativity plus tactical and technological acumen to their clients' ad campaigns.

An executive Amazon Ads judging panel will decide the winners who will be feted at a formal dinner and awards ceremony at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers in New York City on October 24th.

There are four awards, winners will be selected in each category for both the UK and US. These are: Brand Building, Performance Growth, Scaled Technology and Innovation.

The annual contest launched in the UK last year and has expanded to cover the US also in 2022.

In 2021, the UK winners were: Amerge Ltd. for WaterWipes (Brand Building); Vyper Global for Smile Science Harley Street (Performance Growth); Amerge Ltd. for Joseph Joseph (Scaled Technology) and Nozzle for Buddy and Lola (Innovation).

Eligible work for the 2022 awards ran between May 2021 and April 2022 and was delivered by partners who have Verified or Advanced status within the Amazon Ads Partner Network. The network was set up in 2021 to support agencies and tool providers through training, resources, and by connecting them to advertisers.

Learn more about finding a partner or joining the Partner Network.

The 2022 UK finalists

Brand Building Award
This award recognises a partner which utilised the suite of Amazon Ads brand-building products to tell an engaging story, helping to accelerate their client's growth through awareness and recall.

Amerge Ltd.
MediaCom
RT7Digital
Witailer

Performance Growth Award
This award recognises a partner which leveraged Amazon Ads products to create an omnichannel strategy to reach and engage customers across the customer journey and deliver substantial performance growth for their client.

Apache Digital
Fluid Commerce
Media.Monks
Unicorn Orange

Scaled Technology Award
This award recognises a partner which leveraged the Amazon Ads API to develop a technology application that enabled their client to grow into a global brand by expanding to new regions over the past year.

Flywheel Digital
Jellyfish
Merkle & Pacvue
Perpetua
Scale Insights

Innovation Award
This award recognises a partner which created a new and innovative feature or service that solved a client need, helping to drive results for their client on Amazon.

Acorn Intelligence Ltd
Amerge Ltd.
Scale Insights

The 2022 US finalists

Brand Building Award
Cartograph & Perpetua
Envision Horizons
Marshall Associates
Team One
Teikametrics

Performance Growth Award
Global Overview
Marshall Associates
PeakSellers
Quartile

Scaled Technology Award
Ampd
Quartile
SellerApp
Skai
Teikametrics

Innovation Award
Amerge Ltd.
Autron, Inc.
Flywheel Digital
Momentum Commerce
SparkX Marketing

More information on the Amazon Ads Partner Awards

