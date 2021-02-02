Amazon Alexa channels Michael B Jordan in Super Bowl spot

Amazon wonders what Alexa would be like if it had the body of Michael B Jordan in its 2021 Super Bowl spot.

Once again created by Lucky Generals, “Alexa’s body” shows Amazon executives discussing Alexa’s new look, as one begins to wonder what it would be like if the virtual assistant lived inside the Creed and Black Panther actor.

What follows is a series of romantic vignettes in which the protagonist asks Jordan to carry out mundane tasks, such as turning on the sprinklers to create a Notebook-esque moment and reading an audiobook in the bath – to the chagrin of her partner.

The 60-second film launches today (Tuesday) but will make its TV debut during Super Bowl LV on Sunday, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on Kansas City Chiefs. It was directed by Wayne McClammy through Hungry Man, with media handled by Initiative.

Users are encouraged to ask their own Alexa device “Alexa, what are your plans for the Big Game?” from 3 February for more content.

It is Amazon’s sixth Super Bowl ad and Lucky Generals’ third. The agency made its first spot for the NFL big game in 2018 with “Alexa loses her voice”, starring a host of celebrities who “filled in” for Alexa, followed by 2019’s “Not everything makes the cut”, which documented all the Alexa-enabled “fails”.

Droga5 made Amazon’s Super Bowl spot in 2020, starring Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, that looked back on absurd historical scenarios without the use of Alexa.