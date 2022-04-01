Shauna Lewis
Amazon Alexa heads for the Wild West

The ad demonstrates how Alexa can help those who are hearing impaired.

"Cowboy(s)", the latest ad for Amazon Alexa, places the viewer in the thick of the action once again, this time showing how the device can help the viewing experience of the hearing impaired.

Developed by Droga5, which currently handles the Alexa work for Amazon, the ad shows two cowboys in a stand-off, but as the tensions build a viewer interrupts. She tells them she can’t hear them speak as she’s hard of hearing.

Scrambling to help her, the two cowboys hold up boards with their dialogue, and the background actors pitch in about whether the music should be described as “tense” or "suspenseful”.

Moving back to the viewers’ house, she says: “Alexa, turn on the subtitles, and dim the lights” as she settles on her sofa to watch the film.

Directed by Lance Acord, who also shot "Prom", the ad is intended to show how Alexa can be helpful in everyone’s lives.

Preceded by "Ironing", "Opera", "Pompeii", as well as the aformentioned "Prom", this marks the fifth ad for Amazon's Alexa for which the viewer is placed in the thick of the action on screen.

Amazon’s global chief creative officer is Simon Morris, who has previously said: “There is nothing like the majesty and impact of TV advertising.“

