Amazon Alexa helps blind woman in RNIB-approved ad

Joint London has created a 30-second TV ad that shows how Amazon’s Alexa can help people in the UK who are blind or partially sighted.

"Morning ritual" shows a woman – who the viewer eventually realises is blind – waking up, making herself coffee and preparing to head outside. She asks Alexa what time it is and about the weather.

The spot was developed with support from the Royal National Institute of Blind People and was directed by Frédéric Planchon through Academy.

The endframe references a partnership between RNIB and Amazon. This covers training support for RNIB staff on the latest Amazon devices or Alexa features that may benefit the visually impaired.

Robin Spinks, senior technology and innovation relationships manager at RNIB, said: "The simplest jobs, that sighted people might take for granted, can often be the hardest for those living with sight loss. Having a device that can give you information via voice simplifies tasks and opens a world of accessibility."

The work first airs tomorrow (Tuesday) and run for several weeks across TV and digital in a media plan by Initiative.