Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Amazon Alexa helps blind woman in RNIB-approved ad

Low-key ad depicts voice assistant's role in daily life for the visually impaired.

Joint London has created a 30-second TV ad that shows how Amazon’s Alexa can help people in the UK who are blind or partially sighted.

"Morning ritual" shows a woman – who the viewer eventually realises is blind – waking up, making herself coffee and preparing to head outside. She asks Alexa what time it is and about the weather.

The spot was developed with support from the Royal National Institute of Blind People and was directed by Frédéric Planchon through Academy.

The endframe references a partnership between RNIB and Amazon. This covers training support for RNIB staff on the latest Amazon devices or Alexa features that may benefit the visually impaired.

Robin Spinks, senior technology and innovation relationships manager at RNIB, said: "The simplest jobs, that sighted people might take for granted, can often be the hardest for those living with sight loss. Having a device that can give you information via voice simplifies tasks and opens a world of accessibility."

The work first airs tomorrow (Tuesday) and run for several weeks across TV and digital in a media plan by Initiative.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #59 Aidan McClure

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #59 Aidan McClure

Promoted

August 29, 2019
How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

Promoted

August 16, 2019
Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Promoted

August 15, 2019
The interactive future is here - and this is what you need to know

The interactive future is here - and this is what you need to know

Promoted

August 14, 2019