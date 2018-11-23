Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Amazon is back with bigger Black Friday pop-up

Activation takes over 10,000 square feet in London's Shoreditch.

of

Amazon is using its Black Friday pop-up in London to show customers the breadth of products available on its site.

The brand’s second London "Home of Black Friday" activation, set in Shoreditch this year, takes over an additional 7,000 square feet compared with its Soho event last year, which welcomed 3,000 guests.

Matt Knight, head of Amazon Prime Now, told Campaign that the activation was something Amazon "customers engaged well with", so the brand opted to create something even bigger, with more experiences.

The Shoreditch space features partnerships with brands including Samsung, Lego and Canon. Events aim to appeal to a wide range of people, from children’s book reading with Dermot O’Leary and live music to 24-hour film screenings and morning yoga sessions. In addition, there is a swing in the shape of the Amazon logo in one window and a room filled with Christmas trees and fake snow.

Knight added: "It's showing our breadth and all the things we have to offer. If you think about what Black Friday is, it’s about having a huge range of deals and offers across thousands of different products at this time of year when customers need it, want it or appreciate it, and we feel 'Home of Black Friday' fits in well with that – with a huge range of things you can experience through Amazon and it shows that there’s something for everyone there."

