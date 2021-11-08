Amazon celebrates gift of kindness in anxious times with global Christmas ad

Amazon has launched its global Christmas push today (8 November) – a 60-second spot centring on the theme of kindness and the difference it can make to people's lives.

The spot follows a young woman going about her everyday life, returning to a somewhat normal routine after a pandemic-ridden two years. Frequently, though, moments of should-be happiness are tainted by anxiety and worry.

Through chance interactions, her neighbour notices her distress and sends her a gift. A small gesture, which allows for a moment of connection. The ad underlines its message with the line: “Kindness. The greatest gift of all.”

The ad was created by Lucky Generals, directed by Trey Edward Schults and produced by Jacob Swan Hyam through Academy Films.

A snippet of Adele's unreleased single Hold on provides the soundtrack to the ad.

Ed Smith, EU general manager of integrated marketing at Amazon, said: “The past 18 months have been challenging for people across the globe, including many young adults. Our time together cannot be taken for granted. So, this year, while the world will not be totally back to normal, opportunities for kindness and connection will take on a newfound importance.”