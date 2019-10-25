Fayola Douglas
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Amazon champions denim with festival of music and workshops

Jorja Smith and Anne Marie will also be performing.

of


Amazon is focusing on finding its customers the perfect pair of jeans for a denim festival in Berlin.

Hosted over four days from 24 October, "Destination denim" is an online and offline event that combines fashion, technology and music.

Amazon is aiming to fill the gap left in the Berlin fashion calendar by Bread & Butter, a denim event that was last held in September 2018.

The experience, set across four floors in Kuehlhaus, gives customers a chance to discover new technology innovations, take part in workshops, attend panel talks and get their denim customised. Gigs will be taking place each evening featuring Liam Payne, Jorja Smith and Anne Marie.

For the "Infinite rail" area, 78 pairs of jeans, 156 plexiglass plates and more than 200 meters of neon tubes were used to form an installation, displaying the Amazon Essentials denim range.

A 12-metre LED wall forms the "Digital catwalk", featuring models in a wide selection of denim looks. Visitors can have their movements tracked that the models can then mimic.

Customers can also utilise Alexa in the "Discover your perfect pair" area, a voice-controlled styling experience. They can describe their style preferences in a futuristic dressing room and will be given information on the perfect pair of jeans for them.

Brands including Wrangler, Tommy Jeans, 7 For All Mankind and Replay all have their own shopable areas, with items searchable using the Amazon app via a "SmileCode".

London company Hand & Lock will be leading one of the denim workshops. It will provide tutorials in personalising denim using a variety of techniques.

John Boumphrey, vice-president of Amazon Fashion, said: "With the launch of 'Destination denim', we want to create a new denim shopping experience that will enable all Amazon customers to find the perfect jeans. 'Destination denim' is the ultimate 'hub' of denim knowledge that combines exciting technology, our wide selection of jeans and inspirational content online and offline."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now