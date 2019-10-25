Amazon champions denim with festival of music and workshops



Amazon is focusing on finding its customers the perfect pair of jeans for a denim festival in Berlin.

Hosted over four days from 24 October, "Destination denim" is an online and offline event that combines fashion, technology and music.

Amazon is aiming to fill the gap left in the Berlin fashion calendar by Bread & Butter, a denim event that was last held in September 2018.

The experience, set across four floors in Kuehlhaus, gives customers a chance to discover new technology innovations, take part in workshops, attend panel talks and get their denim customised. Gigs will be taking place each evening featuring Liam Payne, Jorja Smith and Anne Marie.

For the "Infinite rail" area, 78 pairs of jeans, 156 plexiglass plates and more than 200 meters of neon tubes were used to form an installation, displaying the Amazon Essentials denim range.

A 12-metre LED wall forms the "Digital catwalk", featuring models in a wide selection of denim looks. Visitors can have their movements tracked that the models can then mimic.

Customers can also utilise Alexa in the "Discover your perfect pair" area, a voice-controlled styling experience. They can describe their style preferences in a futuristic dressing room and will be given information on the perfect pair of jeans for them.

Brands including Wrangler, Tommy Jeans, 7 For All Mankind and Replay all have their own shopable areas, with items searchable using the Amazon app via a "SmileCode".

London company Hand & Lock will be leading one of the denim workshops. It will provide tutorials in personalising denim using a variety of techniques.

John Boumphrey, vice-president of Amazon Fashion, said: "With the launch of 'Destination denim', we want to create a new denim shopping experience that will enable all Amazon customers to find the perfect jeans. 'Destination denim' is the ultimate 'hub' of denim knowledge that combines exciting technology, our wide selection of jeans and inspirational content online and offline."