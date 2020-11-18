Fayola Douglas
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Amazon enlists David Walliams, Marvin Humes, Alesha Dixon and more for Black Friday virtual event

'Black Friday live' will air at 6pm everyday.

Amazon: event will include David Walliams reading a bedtime story for children
Amazon: event will include David Walliams reading a bedtime story for children

Amazon has signed up David Walliams, Marvin Humes, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Rylan Clark-Neal to host a series of online workshops and talks as it shifts its annual Black Friday event to a virtual one in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 10-day event runs from 20 November with deals being revealed daily alongside the "Black Friday live" show that will air at 6pm everyday.

The schedule includes Christmas baking with The Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown, a bedtime story with Walliams and cocktail-making with Holden and Dixon.

Malfy, Glenlivet, Elemis and Xbox are brand partners on this project.

Amazon has been running a Black Friday event in London for the past few years, called "The Home of Black Friday". Last year's one featured live music from Tinie Tempah.

Doug Gurr, country manager at Amazon UK, said: "In a year where our normal Christmas routines have been turned on their head, we've reimagined our Black Friday deals week to bring more reasons to smile to our customers stuck at home.

"As well as giving families a helping hand with their Christmas shopping by offering great Black Friday deals for 10 days, we are also introducing Black Friday live with help from some of the UK's best-loved talent to brighten up each night with fun, free at-home workshops and entertainment."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now