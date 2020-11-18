Amazon enlists David Walliams, Marvin Humes, Alesha Dixon and more for Black Friday virtual event

Amazon has signed up David Walliams, Marvin Humes, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Rylan Clark-Neal to host a series of online workshops and talks as it shifts its annual Black Friday event to a virtual one in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 10-day event runs from 20 November with deals being revealed daily alongside the "Black Friday live" show that will air at 6pm everyday.

The schedule includes Christmas baking with The Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown, a bedtime story with Walliams and cocktail-making with Holden and Dixon.

Malfy, Glenlivet, Elemis and Xbox are brand partners on this project.

Amazon has been running a Black Friday event in London for the past few years, called "The Home of Black Friday". Last year's one featured live music from Tinie Tempah.

Doug Gurr, country manager at Amazon UK, said: "In a year where our normal Christmas routines have been turned on their head, we've reimagined our Black Friday deals week to bring more reasons to smile to our customers stuck at home.

"As well as giving families a helping hand with their Christmas shopping by offering great Black Friday deals for 10 days, we are also introducing Black Friday live with help from some of the UK's best-loved talent to brighten up each night with fun, free at-home workshops and entertainment."