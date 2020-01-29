Brittaney Kiefer
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Amazon enlists Ellen DeGeneres for latest Super Bowl blockbuster

It is the first time that Droga5 London has made Amazon's ad for the big game.

Amazon shows how archaic life was without Alexa in the brand’s blockbuster Super Bowl ad starring Ellen DeGeneres. 

Created by Droga5 London, "Before Alexa" begins with the comedian asking Amazon’s virtual assistant device to turn down the thermostat as she and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, get ready to leave the house. As DeGeneres wonders what people did before Alexa, the spot journeys back through history in an increasingly absurd set of scenarios that unravel without Alexa. 

For example, a court jester stumbles over a joke, a Victorian newsboy can’t do his job and a medieval lady fails to deliver an important message.

DeGeneres unveiled the ad during her talk show on Wednesday (29 January) and a 90-second version will run during the game on Sunday. It was directed by Steve Rogers through Somesuch. 

This is the first time that Droga5 London has made Amazon’s Super Bowl ad. But it is not the first time that a UK agency has delivered the tech giant’s campaign for the game – for the past two years it was created by Lucky Generals. 

The two Super Bowl ads by Lucky Generals also promoted Alexa and featured a host of celebrities, including Harrison Ford in 2019.  

Lucky Generals remains on the Amazon roster. Droga5 began working with Amazon in 2018 and has since created campaigns for Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Germany and Amazon Prime in the US.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #64 Ben da Costa

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #64 Ben da Costa

January 27, 2020
Tasha Sullivan
Building brand humanity

Building brand humanity

Promoted

January 23, 2020
The top trends and technologies you should know about

The top trends and technologies you should know about

Promoted

January 15, 2020
AGENCY
Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Promoted

January 13, 2020