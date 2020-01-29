Amazon enlists Ellen DeGeneres for latest Super Bowl blockbuster

Amazon shows how archaic life was without Alexa in the brand’s blockbuster Super Bowl ad starring Ellen DeGeneres.

Created by Droga5 London, "Before Alexa" begins with the comedian asking Amazon’s virtual assistant device to turn down the thermostat as she and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, get ready to leave the house. As DeGeneres wonders what people did before Alexa, the spot journeys back through history in an increasingly absurd set of scenarios that unravel without Alexa.

For example, a court jester stumbles over a joke, a Victorian newsboy can’t do his job and a medieval lady fails to deliver an important message.

DeGeneres unveiled the ad during her talk show on Wednesday (29 January) and a 90-second version will run during the game on Sunday. It was directed by Steve Rogers through Somesuch.

This is the first time that Droga5 London has made Amazon’s Super Bowl ad. But it is not the first time that a UK agency has delivered the tech giant’s campaign for the game – for the past two years it was created by Lucky Generals.

The two Super Bowl ads by Lucky Generals also promoted Alexa and featured a host of celebrities, including Harrison Ford in 2019.

Lucky Generals remains on the Amazon roster. Droga5 began working with Amazon in 2018 and has since created campaigns for Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Germany and Amazon Prime in the US.