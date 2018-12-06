Omar Oakes
Added 38 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Amazon 'eyes Oxford Circus' for first UK shop without cashiers

London would be first Amazon Go location outside the US.

Amazon Go: launched in Seattle this year
Amazon Go: launched in Seattle this year

Amazon has picked a site in central London for its first cashierless grocery store outside of the US, according to reports.

Industry sources told RThe The Sunday Telegraph that Amazon’s US team were planning on launching the new Amazon Go store near Oxford Circus, Europe’s busiest shopping district. 

Amazon Go first opened in Seattle in January and uses cameras to track what products customers take from the shelves. Customers must be Amazon online customers and have their smartphones scanned when entering the stores. 

The company has since opened Amazon Go stores in Chicago and San Francisco.

Amazon is aiming to have around 3,000 stores by 2021, Bloomberg reported in September, as it breaks into bricks-and-mortar retail. As part of this push, it acquired Whole Foods Market last year, including a small batch of stores in the UK.

In September, Amazon also launched Amazon 4-Star, a shop in which all items are rated four stars and above on Amazon.com, in New York.

Tesco is also trialling cash-free stores at its head office in Welwyn Garden City and has reported customer transaction times being halved.

Campaign has contacted Amazon for comment.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
VMLY&R's Kapadia on what it sounds like to carry a knife

Promoted

December 06, 2018

VMLY&R's Kapadia on what it sounds like to carry a knife

MEDIA
Five ways to make digital stand out

Promoted

December 06, 2018

Five ways to make digital stand out

AGENCY
"New opportunities for brands in a new Europe" reveals McCann Worldgroup study

Promoted

December 05, 2018

"New opportunities for brands in a new Europe" reveals McCann Worldgroup study

MEDIA
Ad industry sets global ambition

Promoted

December 05, 2018

Ad industry sets global ambition