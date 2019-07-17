Omar Oakes
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Amazon faces EU competition probe

Company's dual role as retailer and marketplace is being investigated.

Amazon: collects data about independent retailers on its platform
Amazon: collects data about independent retailers on its platform

Europe’s competition watchdog has opened a formal investigation into Amazon over its use of sensitive data from independent retailers that sell on its marketplace. 

The European Commission today said Amazon, as both a product seller and a marketplace, appears to use competitively sensitive information by continuously collecting data from independent retailers that use its platform.

Amazon is now being investigated over:

  • The standard agreements between Amazon and marketplace sellers that allow Amazon's retail business to analyse and use third-party seller data. In particular, the commission will focus on whether and how the use of accumulated marketplace seller data by Amazon as a retailer affects competition.
  • The role of data in the selection of the winners of the "buy box" and the impact of Amazon's potential use of competitively sensitive marketplace seller information on that selection. The "buy box" is displayed prominently on Amazon and allows customers to add items from a specific retailer directly into their shopping carts. Winning the "buy box" seems key for marketplace sellers as a vast majority of transactions are done through this method. 

If the allegations are proven, Amazon may be in breach of European Union competition rules on antitrust agreements between companies or abusing a dominant market position.

Amazon has increased the number of own-brand and exclusive ranges that it offers, as well as giving its own products favourable placement on its platform. Last year, it opened a physical retail format in New York, Amazon 4-star, that only sells products rated four stars or above on the site and features many of Amazon’s own products.

The competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, said: "European consumers are increasingly shopping online. Ecommerce has boosted retail competition and brought more choice and better prices. We need to ensure that large online platforms don't eliminate these benefits through anti-competitive behaviour."

Vestager has led three antitrust investigations against Google that have resulted in multibillion-euro fines.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Thinkbox TV Planning: the film of the awards afternoon

Thinkbox TV Planning: the film of the awards afternoon

Promoted

Added 14 hours ago
How Facebook helped Sigrid top the charts

How Facebook helped Sigrid top the charts

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago
Why Trainline's latest ad is just the ticket

Why Trainline's latest ad is just the ticket

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago
MEDIA
The 5 best TV ads of the moment

The 5 best TV ads of the moment

Promoted

July 12, 2019